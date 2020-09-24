Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 24 shows 65 new cases, 78 recoveries, 3 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 24, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 1:35 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1,005 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 65 new cases, 78 recoveries and three deaths.

The report shows one death in Potter County and two deaths in Randall County.

There are 4,745 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 2,794 in Randall County.

6,431 people have recovered and 103 have died.

There are 85 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is 11.90 percent.

Amarillo Update 9/24 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 12,109 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 255

Deaf Smith County: 1,059

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 296

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 140

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,745

Randall County: 2,794

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 46

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,269 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 221

Deaf Smith County: 989

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 118

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,136

Randall County: 2,295

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 192 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 63

Randall County: 40

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,412

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,139 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 759

Quay County: 74

Roosevelt County: 275

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.