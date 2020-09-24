Amarillo College hosts free class on mental health first aid

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A free class on how to render aid to someone experiencing a mental health crisis will be held at the Amarillo College West Campus Friday.
The class will go over first aid practices for those experiencing a mental health or substance use related crisis.
During the course, students will learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns. Students will also learn strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations.
The class is 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Building B, Room 104.
