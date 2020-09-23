WTAMU receives more than $2 million in grants to support education, living wage employment

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University received more than $2 million in grants for programs aimed at increasing educational attainment and the rate of living wage employment among the region’s underserved and rural populations.
WTAMU will serve as the anchor institution for a new AmeriCorps program, partnering with area high schools, community colleges, community organizations and business, workforce and economic development entities.
A total of $1.4 million from the OneStar Foundation and nearly $800,000 from the Greater Texas Foundation will fund the Rural Resilience and Opportunity om the High Plains initiative and the Access to Success West Texas AmeriCorps program.
“This money will help up build a more supportive and inclusive environment that makes it possible for everyone to thrive in sustainable careers and communities,” said Misty Rueda, program director. “We really want this to be a community-based approach that helps fill gaps and supports existing efforts.”
AmeriCorps members are being recruited from across the region among students currently enrolled in higher education as well as post-secondary graduates, retired teachers and counselors, social workers and other community members.
