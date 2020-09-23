Wheeler County reports 1 new case of COVID-19, 1 recovery

By Bailie Myers | September 23, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 12:29 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported one new positive case of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The county also reported one new recovery.

At this time, there are three active cases in Wheeler County.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

There are 11,941 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 253

Deaf Smith County: 1,059

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 296

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 137

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,654

Randall County: 2,722

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 46

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,019 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 219

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 114

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,063

Randall County: 2,191

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 189 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 62

Randall County: 38

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,412

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,118 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 744

Quay County: 73

Roosevelt County: 270

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

