Week 4 High School Football Rankings see increase in number of Panhandle teams present

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you thought the Panhandle was succeeding in high school football before, they’ve exceeded that previous success now after four weeks of high school football completed. 12 total Panhandle teams find themselves ranked in the state of Texas for high school football.
In class 5A, we still find the Tascosa Rebels holding onto No. 10 with no games having been played yet. However, we could see a shakeup in the rankings after this week with 5A teams across the state making their debuts. This includes the Amarillo Sandies who are taking on an incredibly tough Midland Lee team which went 11-2 last year.
4A brings some excitement as the Dumas Demons, previously No. 4, climb up to No. 3 after a huge 62-26 win over the Levelland Lobos at home this past Friday. Undefeated still, they extend their regular season winning streak back to two seasons ago after going all of last year without a regular season loss. However, the Demons now have to worry about another team putting a target on their back in the rankings. The Canyon Eagles, previously No. 10, now find themselves at No. 7 after having limited all three of their opponents to minimal points, allowing just 31 points all season long.
In 3A, the Canadian Wildcats, 2-1, still find themselves in the No. 1 slot with Spearman and Childress not far behind. The Spearman Lynx, one of the best teams in the state this year, find themselves 4-0 and at No. 7. Coincidentally, they are one spot ahead of the Childress Bobcats at No. 8, a 3-0 team who Spearman will be taking on this week in our NewsChannel 10 Wrap Up Game of the Week. The Lynx just finished putting up 49 points on a Vega team that has relied on its strong defense all year long. It shows how dangerous Jack Wilkerson and Brenen Thompson really are for Spearman.
In class 2A, the Panhandle Panthers are 2-1 and enter the rankings for the first time this year at No. 10. They will have a tough matchup with non-ranked Stratford this week that could boost their rankings with a commanding win on Friday. Also ranked in 2A is Wellington, No. 3, Clarendon, No. 6, and Wheeler, No. 9. All three are in the same division and are looking to climb past each other as we enter week five of the regular season. The Skyrockets are 3-0 after taking down a young Gruver team 50-6 as the Clarendon Broncos are 4-0 after a big 28-20 win over Hale Center. However, the biggest win of the week in terms of points margin comes in with Wheeler taking down Highland Park 63-0.
In 1A, White Deer comes in at No. 10 after taking down Spur 64-40 as the Groom Tigers come in at No. 8 in a separate division. White Deer is 3-1 as the Tigers are also sitting with the same record following a dominant 54-8 victory over Claude.
