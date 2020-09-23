Week 4 High School Football Rankings see increase in number of Panhandle teams present

In class 2A, the Panhandle Panthers are 2-1 and enter the rankings for the first time this year at No. 10. They will have a tough matchup with non-ranked Stratford this week that could boost their rankings with a commanding win on Friday. Also ranked in 2A is Wellington, No. 3, Clarendon, No. 6, and Wheeler, No. 9. All three are in the same division and are looking to climb past each other as we enter week five of the regular season. The Skyrockets are 3-0 after taking down a young Gruver team 50-6 as the Clarendon Broncos are 4-0 after a big 28-20 win over Hale Center. However, the biggest win of the week in terms of points margin comes in with Wheeler taking down Highland Park 63-0.