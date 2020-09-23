Under construction, AISD provides program details for new career academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The career academy that will replace Amarillo ISD’s Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning is now in the construction phase.
And on the design side, a marketing team visited the facility today to talk about the new logo and branding for the facility.
“It is really important for us to meet the needs of our community and our region, that is why we are doing this," said Jay Barrett, Principal at AACAL
The program will go from offering five different pathways to 30, which will then be categorized under nine different academies, all of which will be offered to Amarillo ISD high school students.
Among those programs, some of the new ones will be dental assistance, pharmacology, construction, 911 operators and will add new facilities to existing programs.
“Right now, we have no place to practice with our robot and we go to competition without having a field to play on. We will have a robotic colosseum over there and that will just be one of the pieces we will add,” says Barrett
As the curriculum grows, so does the facility.
The new building is four times the size of the current one.
When done, it will be about the same size of a Walmart super store and will have a second floor.
Currently, they are doing good on schedule.
“One of the quickest jobs I’ve ever worked with. We have a team spirit going here so the metals or things that typically take time, the contractors are getting them in right away," says Steve Scott, Construction Manager at AISD “The architect is turning them right back within probably 48 hours which is unusual, so everybody is excited about working on this job.”
They plan to open the first phase of the facility by next August and have the second phase open by January 2022.
While the building is being constructed, Barrett says they are looking for community support to make this project as successful and beneficial to the kids as much as possible.
“We really also need that support that comes through mentors, through work base learning experience," says Barrett “We want our students out in the community as much as we want our community inside our school. We want this place to be a place for all of Amarillo.”
Barrett says they are also looking for local businesses to sponsor some of the pathways and are pursuing a partnership with the new Texas Tech Vet School.
