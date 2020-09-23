TxDOT kicks off annual ‘Be Safe. Drive Smart.’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT kicks off their yearly “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign to ensure kids get to and from school safely, reminding drivers to be extra cautious in school zones.
Amarillo Police Department typically have heightened enforcement for the first few weeks of school as the community is adjusting to the new school zones.
Now that law enforcement has shifted to other tasks, TxDOT wants to ensure people are still paying just as much attention as they did before.
Last year, almost 800 traffic crashes occurred in Texas school zones, some resulting in serious injury and in one case, even death.
“In the Amarillo district in 2019, there were 26 traffic crashes in school zones,” said Ginger Wilson, TxDOT public relations officer. “Luckily, none of those resulted in fatality or serious injury. We want this campaign to impact drivers by encouraging them to practice safe driving habits in school zones with includes reducing their speed and putting their cell phones away.”
This effort is also encouraging Texans to keep a look out for school buses and children biking or walking.
“As drivers settle into their daily routine, sometimes their focus can be on other things such as their commute ahead or talking to their kids when they before they get out of the car. Which results in paying less attention when they go through those school zones,” said Wilson.
The pandemic has also changed the behaviors of drivers.
Due to COVID-19, far less students may be taking the bus as parents feel it is unsafe.
This means more drivers on the road, longer drop off lines and possibly more walkers and bikers.
The “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” program is an initiative here in Amarillo and all across Texas to ensure our kids are getting to and from school as safely as possible, no matter what route they are taking.
