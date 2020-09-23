SHARE Student Exchange Program face challenges to find host families during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year has become even more difficult for SHARE Exchange Program students to find host families in the Texas Panhandle region.
Paulina Bomm is from Germany and came to Amarillo as an exchange student when she was 15 years old.
“Before I came to Amarillo, I only knew the song ‘this is the way to Amarillo',” said Paulina Bomm.
She was hosted by Leigh Smith Morgan, who hosted students for 14 years before becoming a coordinator for SHARE herself.
"They are just like part of the family, " said Leigh Smith Morgan. “One of them came back for my daughter’s wedding last year and my daughters considers them sisters.”
SHARE is one of the various non-profit agencies in our area that promotes global learning through foreign exchange, a mission that only works if families are willing to host the students.
“I typically have anywhere from around eight or nine students each semester,” said Arleen Morley, SHARE coordinator. “This year, I have one."
The program currently has 11 students on the waiting list for the Spring semester and although they understand families may be scared during these unprecedented times, they want to remind everyone they are following all the protocols in place.
For more information about how to host a foreign exchange student contact Amarillo coordinator, Arleen Morley at (806) 236-1134 or, Leigh Smith Morgan at (806)654-1044.
