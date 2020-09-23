Potter County receives federal grant for storm shelter rooms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County has received a federal grant to install nearly 300 safe rooms for Texans to shelter in during storms.
Senator John Cornyn announced today that Potter County has been given $1,000,300 to install nearly 300 safe rooms for Texans to shelter in during dangerous storms.
The funding comes through the Robert T. Stafford Act, which grants authority for the federal governments to assist in local disaster aid efforts.
“With hurricane season still upon us, there’s no question our hardest-hit communities are still in need of rebuilding,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make sure Texans in Potter County are prepared for dangerous weather events in the future.”
This grant will fund the installation of 298 residential (individual) safe rooms within PRPC areas of Potter County, City of Amarillo.
This is a cost overrun request for an on-going project.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.