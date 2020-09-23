Man wanted by Randall County officials for deadly conduct charge

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man who is wanted for a deadly conduct charge.
Carrick Rolando Byrd is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for the charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
The 18-year-old is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
