Man wanted by Randall County officials for deadly conduct charge

Carrick Rolando Byrd, wanted by Randall County Sheriff's Office (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 23, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 11:59 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man who is wanted for a deadly conduct charge.

Carrick Rolando Byrd is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for the charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

The 18-year-old is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

