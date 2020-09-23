Jobs return to staff due to rise of air travel in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The increase of passenger’s flying in and out of Amarillo airport is allowing and increase of employees to be paid.
When the pandemic started, the airline was effected, causing little to no flights leaving in and out of Amarillo.
The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport experienced an 85 percent decrease in travelers this April compared to last year.
Fast forward to August, travel is now down to 42 percent.
The Deputy Director of Aviation at Amarillo’s airport predicted that September will continue to see more travelers.
“The general impression is that people are getting more comfortable, maybe you know just itching to get out,” said Tyler Hurst, deputy director of aviation at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.
Hurst says the increase in travelers has allowed businesses at the airport to bring back staff members.
That includes concessioners, restaurants, and car rental companies.
A car rental company located right outside the airport experienced a huge financial hit at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We really started feeling the affects on it. we got down to about 10 percent of our business and we had pretty much an open lot for parking and all of our rent cars were sitting here underneath awnings just sitting here,” said Manager at Budget Car Rental, Christine Graf.
Graf says hours had to be significantly cut due to the lack of business.
Currently, there are now more cars in the lot.
Graf says there are more people flying into Amarillo trying to rent cars as well as fly out of Amarillo and leaving their personal vehicle there.
Either way, business is increasing, which has led to the increase of hours for staff.
“It’s been good that we’ve been able to survive it. I mean we were hit hard. We did see a huge decrease of activity but we are seeing it pick up and its been good to see that pick up,” said Graf.
Graf says 80 percent more people are renting cars now and that 90 percent of her staff is now back to normal full time hours.
Enterprise and National car rental are currently in the process of hiring new staff.
