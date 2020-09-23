Guymon Public School employee investigated for inappropriate behavior

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior by a Guymon Public Schools employee.
According to the Guymon Daily Herald, OSBI’s Public Information Officer, Brooke Arbeitman, shared that the employee is facing multiple allegations, including providing alcohol to minors.
The allegations date back to 2012.
Arbeitman also confirmed that the employee in question is not a teacher, coach or administrator.
OSBI was brought onto the case Friday, September 18, and no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.