Doppler Dave Expects Some Warmer Days Ahead

After some morning fog burned off we are enjoying some of the bluest skies in awhile since the wildfire smoke is finally subsiding. Under sunny skies our afternoon temperatures are in the mid 80s with light winds. Cool nights and mornings will continue to feel like autumn, but the next few afternoons will bring a return to late summer like highs at or above 90 degrees. A weak front will bring cooler air on Sunday with a much stronger cold front scheduled for early next week