“Bear with us and be patient, we are really trying.” Teachers experience struggles in classrooms

“Right now, teachers are scared, they are really drained. Like I said, our day doesn’t end at four o’clock. You can’t just say ‘well OK I’m going home at four o’clock’, and you have these kids, they need you, they need you to be on Canvas. They need that assistance. Parents need that assistance too and you can’t just say ‘I’ll talk to you at eight in the morning',” said Laura Abernathy, Amarillo American Federation of Teachers president.