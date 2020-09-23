“Bear with us and be patient, we are really trying.” Teachers experience struggles in classrooms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Teachers are experiencing some struggles in the classroom during the pandemic.
Scared, overworked and frustrated; these are all things some area teachers are experiencing not even a month into the school year.
“Right now, teachers are scared, they are really drained. Like I said, our day doesn’t end at four o’clock. You can’t just say ‘well OK I’m going home at four o’clock’, and you have these kids, they need you, they need you to be on Canvas. They need that assistance. Parents need that assistance too and you can’t just say ‘I’ll talk to you at eight in the morning',” said Laura Abernathy, Amarillo American Federation of Teachers president.
Many teachers are trying to balance teaching both in-person students as well as students learning virtually which is creating an issue in how teachers spend their time and their availability to help.
“For our virtual kids, some of the parents, they are struggling to help the kids and they will email us all day long and we can’t, we’re not there 24/7, we don’t have that virtual teacher support. We can only be there for 30 minutes a day and stuff like that so it’s kind of difficult that we can’t give every kid the time they deserve,” said Taylor Sims, member of Amarillo American Federation of Teachers.
They are not only stretched thin after adjusting to the new ways of teaching, many teachers are also coping with the fear of the virus.
“I have a little baby at home so really I guess that is my biggest fear is me getting it and giving it to her, not knowing how she is going to react. She is only four months old, and I mean she has allergies this weekend and I was like ‘my poor baby’, so I can only imagine if she actually gets sick,” said Sims.
Many are worried about not only infecting their own loved ones, but also for their own safety and that of their coworkers.
“There’s a big fear of losing veteran teachers. These are the people that we learn from,” said Abernathy.
With all the changes and challenges happening during this school year, area teachers are asking for patience and understanding.
“Bear with us and be patient, we are really trying.” said Abernathy.
The city of Amarillo now has a COVID-19 tracking map that can be found and utilized on the city’s website.
According to the city, there have been over 200 COVID-19 cases reported throughout the five school districts in the Amarillo area.
