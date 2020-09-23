Amarillo homes selling fast, upgrading value and price

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most real estate agencies prepared for the worst once the pandemic started, but some had no idea that the housing sales in Amarillo would be such a hot market right now.
“The status is hot. Unfortunately, there is an inventory shortage for buyers. Houses are going under contract in hours, multiple offers above asking and the market is very very busy,” said Brennan Coldiron, owner of Lusso Realty in Amarillo.
Sale prices in Amarillo have only increased this year.
“Amarillo has been very consistent about a 3 percent gain all the time. You can just guarantee it. So, to see a 10 percent gain, I think that’s what we’re going to probably, I don’t think we’re going to slack back down. If we do, it may be 7 or 8, but I don’t see us going back down to 3 percent ever,” said Mitzi Wade, 2020 chairman of Amarillo Association of REALTORS.
The pandemic had possibly played a part in the busy market.
“Everybody’s off work or working from home. And they’re like, hey, we want to go see houses. We don’t have enough space; we need an extra home office. When you’re stuck at home for 60 to 90 days, you really figure out what’s wrong with your house and what you want,” said Coldiron.
“Everybody stayed home, for a couple of months and decided if they were in an apartment, this is stupid, we can buy ourselves a house with a small home office or another bedroom,” said Wade.
Amarillo agencies suggest acting now if you are interested in moving.
“But the inventory is down, so there are hundreds and hundreds if not thousands of buyers in our market looking for properties. And they are willing to pay top dollar because rates are so low. So, if you have any interest in deciding to upgrade, or relocate or change school districts, now is the time,” said Coldiron.
“If you see a house on the market, you better go look that day, or the next because it could be gone,” said Wade.
Amarillo real estate agencies say that it is a big sellers' market right now, making it more competitive for people who want to buy homes.
