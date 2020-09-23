Amarillo health experts say ‘positivity is on the horizon’ with COVID-19 vaccine as cases surge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo health experts say we are experiencing another COVID-19 surge, they say “positivity is on the horizon” considering the upcoming vaccine.
Casie Stoughton, the director of Amarillo Public Health, spoke about how the city is seeing an increase of cases in the community.
Stoughton says the rolling seven day positivity rate is up to 25.4 percent. She says the recent increase in active cases is expected to last for the next two to four weeks.
Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer for Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said there have been 10 patients at NWTH die from COVID-19 in the last week.
Dr. Weis says there are 24 COVID-19 patients with COVID-19 and four COVID-19 patients on ventilators. However, the concern is the hospital’s critical care capacity as a whole.
Over the past week, both hospitals say they have been at a high critical care capacity. NWTH has been at a 100 percent capacity.
Dr. Rodney Gonzales, the director of the Amarillo VA, says there are currently two COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU. 18 veterans are in home isolation.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, the chief medical officer for BSA, said the hospital is up to 49 COVID-19 patients.
He says this is the highest number since the hospital’s peak on May 8.
19 of those 49 patients are in the ICU, with six of those on ventilators.
However, Dr. Lamanteer says that “positivity is on the horizon” as the availability of a vaccine is nearing.
Stoughton says the city wanted to make sure there was enough syringes for the community and to prevent a shortage.
