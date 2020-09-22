Xcel Energy offering customers payment plans, energy efficiency information

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is providing multiple ways to work with customers through times of financial stress, such as payment plans or tips on energy efficiency.
For customers having difficulty paying their bills, the company offers payment arrangements that vary according to individual circumstances.
“The pandemic and economic downturn have presented some hard choices for many families in our communities in the past several months, but electricity is one thing we don’t want to do without,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy director for Customer and Community Relations in Texas and New Mexico. “We are reminding our customers that we’re not only flexible in how we take payment but are also glad to discuss ways to help customers lower their bills and make those bills more manageable."
The company also offers services and incentives to help customers reduce their electrical use and save money on their bills. Converting to LED lighting helps save energy, and the company works with retailers in the area to offer the bulbs at a reduced price.
Customers can also take advantage of home energy services that help them identify and remedy air leaks that drive up the cost of heating an cooling.
You can find information on LED bulbs and other energy efficiency services here.
If you would like to speak with customer service about payment arrangements, call 1-800-895-4999.
