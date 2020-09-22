WT Football adds two home games to 2020 schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just days after taking down Oklahoma Panhandle State 58-7 at Buffalo Stadium in front of 4,500 fans, WT (1-0) announced the addition of two additional home games to the 2020 schedule.
The Buffs will host Missouri Western on Nov. 14 and Pittsburg State on Nov. 28, bringing their current schedule to nine games this Fall.
WT will face Missouri Western for the first time in program history, as the Buffs and Pittsburg State Gorillas will face off for the fourth time in history.
The Griffins went 9-3 in 2019 including a win over Henderson State in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark. The squad is led by Matt Williamson, who has a record of 20-15 since being named the sixth head coach in program history.
The Gorillas face off against the Buffs for the first time since 2005 as the series is tied 1-1-1, dating back all the way to the 1938 season where the two teams tied 13-13. Brian Wright is in his first season as the head coach after spending four seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Toledo. The Gorillas finished 6-5 last year and return its leading passer and rusher.
The Buffs will head to San Angelo on Saturday to face off against Angelo State for the second game of the season.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.