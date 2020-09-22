WT Football adds two home games to 2020 schedule

The Gorillas face off against the Buffs for the first time since 2005 as the series is tied 1-1-1, dating back all the way to the 1938 season where the two teams tied 13-13. Brian Wright is in his first season as the head coach after spending four seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Toledo. The Gorillas finished 6-5 last year and return its leading passer and rusher.