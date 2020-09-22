West Texas A&M students receive financial scholarship to be able to continue college

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M is assisting students with scholarships who have been financially hurt during the pandemic.
Tina Ward, a second year graduate at West Texas A&M had lost hundreds of dollars when she stopped receiving overtime at her job during the pandemic.
Ward applied for a COVID-19 related scholarship and it’s now assisting her tuition for the fall.
“It really did take the financial stress away from me. It allowed me to focus on my schooling rather than how I was going to pay for things,” said Ward.
Just like Ward, many other students have applied for this COVID-19 related scholarship.
“From September to March last year, we had maybe 50 applicants. Where as this year we have had 50 applicants on September the 1st,” said Michael Knox, vice president of enrollment at WT.
Knox says there has been a huge increase in students applying for financial scholarships compared to previous years.
They can use the scholarship to pay off tuition, rent, child care, or anything else that might prevent them from going to school.
Knox says students have been very grateful for the financial scholarship.
“I’m sitting on a stack of thank you notes, 50 or 60 of which who said if it weren’t for the Regents’ grant money, they wouldn’t be here,” said Knox. “I think these students are heroes to be in college and get through it.”
Students can apply for this scholarship all year round and with no deadline to pay it off.
Knox says they did this due to the unpredictability of how long COVID-19 could affect students financially.
Michael Knox accepts about two to three scholarships per week.
