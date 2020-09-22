Three Big Things: Canyon defense impresses more than offense

Finally, WT Stinnett is back! Senior quarterback Avian Cruz is beginning to remind everyone why the Comanches are not to be messed with. After falling in their first two games, they’ve quickly rebounded to become .500 on the year. An issue will be though that they play two incredibly tough teams in the following three games with a road matchup against River Road next week and then two weeks later, a home contest with Wes Jones and the Panhandle Panthers. Granted, the first two losses of the year were to a No. 1 team in Texas (Canadian) and then to a historic powerhouse in Stratford, but they’ll need to get used to playing teams like those if they want to make it far in this year’s playoffs.