Texas Tech Veterinary School to begin taking applications next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is finally at the student application stage. The school announced it will begin accepting applications starting next week.
The school just received a letter of reasonable assurance meaning, after an extensive investigation, the American Veterinary Medical Association has decided the school should have no problem getting accredited, if they follow the plan they presented.
“Today is very significant because we can now begin to admit students for the first class next fall,” said Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech University
This first class will be very important, not only because the school has created a unique curriculum which they will test out, but because the school will only have provisional accreditation until this class takes the national licensing exam in its final year.
“Accreditation is always a major issue, and to receive this letter of assurance says that they analyzed our plan, the reasonableness of it and our ability to execute it," says Shocanec "It confirmed what we already knew, that we had a good plan in place, we had the right people to lead it. But this gives us the official capacity to be open for business, and that is important for Texas Tech, it’s important for the City of Amarillo and it’s important for West Texas and all of the state.”
Once the inaugural class passes the exam, the school will formally be accredited.
The Dean of the school, Guy Loneragan, said they will begin reviewing the applications for this first class in January and February and expects to begin school on August 9, 2021.
During this time, they will continue with the construction of two facilities and the hiring of faculty.
“Right now we have hired about two dozen faculty and multiple staff members to help us continue to build.” said Loneragan "We have grown that faculty and we are still hiring a few faculty, but the school of veterinary medicine today is open for business and we are ready for business.”
