State health officials report 3 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
State health officials reported one new case in Curry County and two cases in Roosevelt County.
Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 27,790 COVID-19 cases.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 854.
As of today, there are 69 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 15,586 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,118 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 744
Quay County: 73
Roosevelt County: 270
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 11,940 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 253
Deaf Smith County: 1,059
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 296
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 137
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,654
Randall County: 2,722
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 45
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,018 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 219
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 114
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,063
Randall County: 2,191
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 189 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 62
Randall County: 38
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 48
Cimarron County: 23
Texas County: 1,412
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
