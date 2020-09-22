New outdoor sports complex coming to Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Dirt is officially moving on a new outdoor sports complex in Hereford.
Hereford Sports and Wellness broke ground on a site of the new facility today.
The complex will provide the organisation with a turf-field for a variety of outdoor sporting programs.
“It just means that we got a facility now for young and old alike adults and youth to play soccer. It’s a great facility we’ll use for youth flag football. We can use it for many other purposes. It’s just a great step in the right direction for Hereford," said Mayor of Hereford, Tom Simons.
The project is estimated to cost just over $1 million and will be located south of the Caviness Sportsplex.
The deadline for the completion is December 31.
