New outdoor sports complex coming to Hereford
New Hereford Sports Complex (Source: Hereford Sports and Wellness)
By Tamlyn Cochran | September 22, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 3:50 PM

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Dirt is officially moving on a new outdoor sports complex in Hereford.

Hereford Sports and Wellness broke ground on a site of the new facility today.

The complex will provide the organisation with a turf-field for a variety of outdoor sporting programs.

“It just means that we got a facility now for young and old alike adults and youth to play soccer. It’s a great facility we’ll use for youth flag football. We can use it for many other purposes. It’s just a great step in the right direction for Hereford," said Mayor of Hereford, Tom Simons.

The project is estimated to cost just over $1 million and will be located south of the Caviness Sportsplex.

The deadline for the completion is December 31.

