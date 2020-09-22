McDonald’s Gives Back Day proceeds support Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s locations across the Amarillo area are giving a portion of every dollar spent today to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.
The Ronald McDonald of Amarillo house provides a place to stay for families who are constantly in and out of the hospital with children that are ill.
McDonald’s Gives Back Day allows people to help their struggling neighbors by simply buying a coffee or french fries.
“[The money] will come as a check from our McDonald’s owners and operators who run these stores,” said Luke Oliver, said marketing and communications manager for Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo. “They will just write the house a check and that will go to cover housing costs and really all the expenses to care for families who are away from their homes with kids in the hospital."
Families are asked to make a contribution of $20 per day, but the Ronald McDonald House has never turned away a family for not being able to pay.
Five percent of all McDonald’s orders today will help offset those costs so the organization can continue to provide for families in need.
“We encourage families to make a contribution of about $20 per night to help cover the cost of their room while they’re here, but for a lot of families who are way from their work, away from home, having constant medical bills, that’s just not doable so we’ve never ever turned a family away from the house,” said Oliver. “It really costs about $85 a night to have a room checked out to families, so it’s programs like this that allow us to make sure all the needs are met for families.”
Each McDonald’s participating is locally owned and operated.
Franchisers are proud to give back to the community they are a part of and help their fellow community members who may be going through a tough time.
“So they’re part of the McDonald’s system but they’re run by people who live and work here in the Texas Panhandle, and they want to give back to their partner charity which is Ronald McDonald House,” said Oliver. “A lot of charities haven’t been able to have big in-person events and fundraisers because of the pandemic. So, it’s virtual fundraisers like this where all you have to do is go through the drive thru and order a Big Mac and fries and you’re able to help give back to the community [and] help families in need.”
