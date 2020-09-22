High-speed train between Dallas and Houston gets federal approval

The project has seen resistance from property owners in rural areas of Central Texas, where the railroad would travel through. According to Texas Central Railroad, they already have control of over 600 parcels of land needed for the project, as well as sites for stations in Dallas, Houston and the Brazos Valley. In May, Texas courts ruled in favor of the project and against landowners trying to stop the eminent domain process. As of September, the company hasn’t needed to use eminent domain and has not applied to federal grants or subsidies.