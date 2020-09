We’re looking at the possibility of more haze from wildfire smoke today, however it should be lighter than it was yesterday. That being said, moisture from Tropical storm Beta in the southeast panhandle could lend itself to some early morning patchy fog in those areas, which will clear by mid-morning. For the rest of the day, expect temperatures in the mid-to-lower 80s with southerly winds. Don’t forget, Fall officially begins at 8:30 this morning!