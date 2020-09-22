DPS offering Saturday appointments through December

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will offer Saturday appointments through the end of the year.
The appointments will begin Saturday, Oct. 3 and continue each Saturday through Dec. 19. Appointments will not be available on November 28 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
This comes at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott in order to help the department alleviate the backlog caused by the pandemic.
According to DPS, nearly 700,000 people statewide had their drivers license expire while the offices will closed.
All services at DPS are by appointment only. You can book your appointment here.
The Saturday hours will be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The Saturday appointments are available at the following area offices:
- Amarillo
- Borger
- Dumas
- Hereford
- Lubbock
- Muleshoe
- Pampa
- Perryton
