Doppler Dave Has A Quiet Fall Forecast

The autumn season officially began today and we started the day with some very appropriate weather, Morning lows were near 50 with quite a few locations even in the upper 40s. Skies are sunny with a little less smoke in the skies today and highs are reaching the low to mid 80s with light winds. Once again tonight we expect to cool to near 50 and the cool fall mornings will continue this week. Afternoons, however, will begin to get warmer with mid 80s tomorrow, upper 80s Thursday and low 90s Friday. Temperatures will then begin to trend downward this weekend.