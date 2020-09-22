City of Hereford reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, now at 87 active cases

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 22, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated September 22 at 9:51 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 87 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 14 new cases in the county today.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,059, with 952 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Posted by City of Hereford on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

There are 11,758 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 245

Deaf Smith County: 1,059

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 296

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 132

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,558

Randall County: 2,649

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 45

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,957 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 218

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 114

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,043

Randall County: 2,151

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 42

There have also been 188 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 61

Randall County: 38

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,412

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 740

Quay County: 71

Roosevelt County: 258

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.