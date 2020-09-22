48 arrested during joint operation that targets violent crime in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A joint operation was conducted, arresting 48 individuals on various charges as part of Project Safe Neighborhood.
According to DPS, on September 17 and 18, DPS, along with multiple partner agencies arrested 48 individuals on various charges in a operation as part of Project Safe Neighborhood.
Project Safe Neighborhood is designed to create and foster safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in violent crime.
Texas DPS Special Agent and troopers conducted a joint operation with Amarillo police department, Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices along with the US Marshal’s Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and Panhandle Auto Burglary Theft Unit.
The results of the joint effort, 183 traffic stops were conducted and 48 people were arrested.
22 of those arrested were taken into custody on felony warrants and 18 were on-sight felony arrests for various charges.
The remaining eight individuals were arrested on various misdemeanor charges and warrants.
The operation also resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
