Applications open for small business, non-profits in Curry County to receive CARES Act funding

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County is taking applications for small businesses and non-profits that want to receive CARES Act funds.
The county will offer one time grants up to $10,000 to small businesses and non-profits in Curry County.
The grants will cover the following:
- Rent or scheduled mortgage payents
- Insurance
- Utilities
- Marketing
- Business Redesigns, such as reconfiguring physical space, installing plexiglass barriers, purchasing web conferencing or other technology to facilitate remote work, PPE for employees and temporary structures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Applications are available online or by calling (575) 763-6016.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.