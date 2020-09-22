Amarillo wildfires cause severe allergies and asthma due to exposure of smoke

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year the air quality in Amarillo is worse because of the smoke and bad particles released in the air due to the wildfires.
“We’re seeing patients with allergies and asthma that are normally well controlled and are worse because of the exposure to the smoke,” said Dr. Constantine K. Saadeh, MD allergist at Allergy Arts in Amarillo.
“A lot of people are very short of breath. They’re on their treatments that they get regularly, inhalers, they get injections. And they’re still having that tightness and shortness of breath,” said Dianna Ballin, respiratory therapist at Allergy Arts in Amarillo.
The particles from the smoke in the air is allowing pollen to go through the nose making nasal allergies worse for people. This also creates more issues for people who suffer with breathing problems as they inhale bad particles into their lungs.
“Normally they’re able to control this by releasing the cilia, therefore the pollen will not go in. But when you have damage to the cilia, or the lining of the nose from smoke haze, these pollen’s will go in and can cause symptoms of allergies in patients who may not have even had allergies before,” said Dr. Saadeh.
The air quality in Amarillo compared to other years are worse because of the dirty particles in the air from the wildfires.
“And those are much, much smaller tiny particulate matters that can easily go through our nose fills,” said Dr. Nabarun Ghosh, professor of Biology and adviser for Biology Education, Department of Life Earth and Environmental Sciences at West Texas A&M University.
“It’s a soft layer inside the lungs. So it can easily absorb these and it can cause irritation. And can make asthma patients worse,” said Dr. Saadeh.
Inhaling air outside right now can affect anyone who is exposed to too much of the outdoor smoke particles.
“From last year, we had the slides, we checked. No. Those were not like this level of dirty slides if I may say so. Like yeah, those are very very crowded with different types of fibers, plant exudate and it’s totally black and brown stuff besides one or two pollen grains,” said Dr. Ghosh.
Allergy doctors suggest staying in central heat and air, regularly dust their living space and change air filters to help maintain allergies.
Allergy experts suggest to those who have severe allergies and asthma during this time of the year, to not be outside for more than 45 minutes to an hour per a day.
They suggest that the best time to be outside is after 4:00 p.m.
