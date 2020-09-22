Amarillo police respond to call of shots fired in two location resulting two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police got calls of multiple shots fired in two locations resulting two people injured.
According to APD, officer’s were called about gunshots being fired on North Madison street.
The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
While investigating this call, another call came about shots fired on Hillcrest resulting another suspect with a gunshot wound who was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital.
It is unknown at this time of these two relations.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no suspect in custody and no description of the suspect at this time.
