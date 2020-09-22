Amarillo COVID-19 report shows 169 new cases, now over 1,000 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 22, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 12:28 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1,022 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 169 new cases, 60 recoveries and one death.

The report shows an additional death in Potter County.

There are now 4,654 total cases in Potter County and 2,722 total cases in Randall County.

6,254 people have recovered and 100 have died.

There are 97 pending tests.

Amarillo Update 9/22 (Source: City of Amarillo)

There are 11,927 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 245

Deaf Smith County: 1,059

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 296

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 132

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,654

Randall County: 2,722

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 45

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,017 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 218

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 114

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,063

Randall County: 2,191

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 42

There have also been 189 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 62

Randall County: 38

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,412

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 740

Quay County: 71

Roosevelt County: 258

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

