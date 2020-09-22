Amarillo COVID-19 report shows 169 new cases, now over 1,000 active cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1,022 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report shows 169 new cases, 60 recoveries and one death.
The report shows an additional death in Potter County.
There are now 4,654 total cases in Potter County and 2,722 total cases in Randall County.
6,254 people have recovered and 100 have died.
There are 97 pending tests.
There are 11,927 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 245
Deaf Smith County: 1,059
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 296
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 132
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,654
Randall County: 2,722
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 45
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,017 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 218
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 114
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,063
Randall County: 2,191
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 189 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 62
Randall County: 38
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 48
Cimarron County: 23
Texas County: 1,412
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 740
Quay County: 71
Roosevelt County: 258
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
