Amarillo City Council prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thousands of syringes were purchased for preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The city of Amarillo wants to be ready for when a COVID-19 vaccine is released so it bought thousands of syringes today.
City Council members voted today to spend $224,000 on 800,000 syringes.
Casie Staughton, director of public health said it was proactive in light of what happened to personal protection equipment supplies at the first of the pandemic.
Councilman Eddie Sauer agreed saying there will be a rush on syringes.
Federal aid will be reimbursing the city for the cost.
