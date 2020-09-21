WT Diversity Week to begin with law enforcement town hall, candlelight vigil

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Annual diversity week at West Texas A&M University kicks off today.
Angela Allen, WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, said the week offers the WT community a chance to interact through empowering messages.
Events include a student organization fair, literacy drive, a town hall with law enforcement and a candlelight vigil.
“In these challenging times, it;s helpful and hopeful for the broad spectrum of WT’s diverse community to come together to learn from each other,” Allen said. “Part of the University’s mission is to advance diversity, equity and inclusivity by providing the campus opportunities just like this.”
The law enforcement town hall will be held tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Legacy Hall.
The Night of Healing for Social Injustice candlelight vigil will follow at 8:00 p.m. on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall.
