Woman left with life-threatening injuries after assault at restaurant in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was battling life-threatening injuries after she says an ex-coworker struck her with his vehicle outside of Blue Sky in Amarillo.
Dawn Marie Renteria went into surgery today due to internal bleeding on her liver after doctors waited two days for the swelling to go down.
Officers were first called to the restaurant around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 after an argument resulted in the termination of one of the employees. Police say the employee later threatened one of his coworkers.
The man then left the restaurant and returned later in the evening.
“Words were exchanged, and he pulled his car forward and tried to hit people, and they moved out of the way,” said Jasmine Hockaday. “And he did a big U-turn and hit another employee’s car. He reversed from that and moved forward to the group of people, and Dawn was pushing everyone of out of the way. Her doing that, he hit her.”
The man involved in the incident has not been located.
Police say they are preparing to issue a warrant.
“I was telling my coworkers today, i bet when she wakes up from her surgery, the first she’s gonna say is, ‘is anybody else hurt?', because that’s all she worries about.” said Hockaday.
Dawn Marie Renteria is now out of surgery and is recovering.
