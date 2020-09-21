Visitors must take precautions before visiting nursing homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the start of the pandemic, people haven’t been able to visit their family’s at nursing homes.
“It’s hard sometimes, I miss my brother,” said Shirley Cunnings, a 15 year resident at the Palo Duro Nursing Home.
Cunnings has been a resident at the Palo Duro Nursing Home for 15 years.
This is the first year she hasn’t been able to see her brother in person.
Last Thursday though, the governor said nursing homes can choose to allow visitors.
“So moving forward, we will continue to consider all of the relevant factors for additional business openings or for course corrections as needed," said the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.
Although it seems like Cunnings and other nursing home residents will be able to see their family, it may not be that simple.
“The word has gotten out that he has fully opened the doors, and that’s not necessarily true, you know there’s certain guidelines that are going to have to be in place before you can allow the visitors in,” said Jami Conrad Nite, administrator at the Palo Duro Nursing Home.
She says safety is the number one priority in the nursing home.
Palo Duro Nursing Home prides itself on not having one COVID-19 case in their facility the last six months.
She said when COVID-19 is no longer a possibility to affect the facility, they will only then open their doors to guests.
“We want them to to be able to reconnect and come in, but we want to do it the right way,” said Conrad Nite.
Under the governors guidelines, that right way takes a lot of steps.
Each family member must test negative for COVID-19, 14 days before entering the facility.
They have to be trained on wearing the correct protective equipment and know how to use infection control measures before entering the facility.
Conrad Nite wants the public to know that nursing homes are working their hardest to get visitors in their doors as soon as possible.
