Violent Tik Tok video affects young students in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students using social media have had positive and negative affects. The younger generation have been exposed to things that maybe they should not have been exposed to while on the other hand have maybe learned some educational things through the different platforms.
“Tik Tok is a multi-fold effect for children. So yeah, of course they can learn things on the app. But number two, in the age of COVID, it allows them to build relationships and keep up with friends in a way that other apps don’t allow them to do so,” said Timo Bach, Tik Tok influencer and host of Science and History IRL.
A Tik Tok influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers that gears his content to educating the younger generation about science and history explains how social media can be educational for kids.
“The goal with Science IRL was this, I asked a question of, what if we were to take these complex science topics and break them down in a way the kids and families can understand. And not only understand, but also want to watch. And I think we’ve really been successful,” said Bach.
Recently a video that originated on Facebook live was released to Tik Tok of someone committing suicide, affecting students in the Amarillo area.
“I know a lot of students here watched it. It became an issue on our campus. Students watching it and sharing it to each other and things like that. Which that’s just a negative effect in and of itself. Watching something like that is horrific. And because it was true, it was even more traumatizing to people. I know we had at least one student come to the counseling center because they were so upset. Just listening to it, they said they could hear the sounds in the background and it was just awful,” said Amy Francis, guidance counselor at River Road high school.
“As far as kids seeing things that parents don’t want them to see, any kid who’s allowed to just have free rein of the internet under the age of 12 or 14 is going to see things parents don’t want them to see,” said Bach.
While stuck at home for quarantine, students were still able to connect through social media, but also possibly exposed students to more negative content online. Especially the the video that caught a lot of attention from the students using Tik Tok.
“I had a personal experience with the Tik Tok. I texted my own child and said do you know about this? And he did, unfortunately. He knew about it and had seen it. Which scared me and made me realize that I need to be having a lot more conversations,” said Francis.
“It’s the kind of thing where kids aren’t just consuming content on Tik Tok, but they’re actually creating content. They’re making videos and they’re letting their creative juices go wild,” said Bach.
Some advice counselors tell parents who have younger kids that use social media, is to have a conversation, monitor their devices and explain why they shouldn’t be seeing and watching certain things online.
Tik Tok sometimes does not catch the videos on time that do not follow their community guidelines, which could expose kids to inappropriate content.
With access to almost anything online, parents are encouraged to look into apps that can help monitor their kids devices.
The younger generation is concerned about the Tik Tok battle between the Trump administration and Tik Kok’s China based parent company, Byte Dance about possibly banning the app in the U.S.
Over the weekend President Trump approved the sale of U.S. operations to U.S. stake holders after originally fighting with the app over national security reasons.
