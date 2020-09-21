State health officials report 4 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Officials reported three new cases in Curry County, one new case in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 851.
Including today’s new cases, there have now been a total of 27,683 cases in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 71 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
15,518 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 740
Quay County: 71
Roosevelt County: 258
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 11,744 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 245
Deaf Smith County: 1,045
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 296
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 132
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,558
Randall County: 2,649
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 45
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,957 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 218
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 114
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,043
Randall County: 2,151
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 188 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 61
Randall County: 38
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 48
Cimarron County: 23
Texas County: 1,412
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
