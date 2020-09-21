1 person in custody after police chase near 34th and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in custody after a police chase near Southwest 34th Avenue and Bell Street in Amarillo this afternoon.
According to Texas DPS, troopers attempted a traffic stop when the suspect refused to stop.
A chase ensued, and troopers on the scene say he fired shots.
When the chase reached Bell Street and Southwest 34th Avenue, the suspect got out of the car and ran.
Troopers were able to catch him and take him into custody.
The Amarillo Police Department assisted with the pursuit.
The name of the suspect and his charges have not been released.
Details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.
