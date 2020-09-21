3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gray County, now at 27 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 4:12 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of three new cases today.

That brings the overall cases to 296.

There have been 264 recoveries and five deaths.

That leaves 27 active cases.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Monday, September 21, 2020

There are 11,744 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 245

Deaf Smith County: 1,045

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 296

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 132

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,558

Randall County: 2,649

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 45

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,957 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 218

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 114

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,043

Randall County: 2,151

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 42

There have also been 188 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 61

Randall County: 38

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,412

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,111 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 740

Quay County: 73

Roosevelt County: 267

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

