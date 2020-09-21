10 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows five new cases and five new recoveries in Dallam County.
The report also shows five new cases and three new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are 245 cases in Dallam County, with 218 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 22 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 132 cases in Hartley County, with 114 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 14 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 36 active cases in the counties and 377 total combined positive cases.
There are 11,732 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 245
Deaf Smith County: 1,036
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 293
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 132
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,558
Randall County: 2,649
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 45
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,957 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 218
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 114
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,043
Randall County: 2,151
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 188 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 61
Randall County: 38
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 48
Cimarron County: 23
Texas County: 1,412
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,111 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 740
Quay County: 73
Roosevelt County: 267
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
