McDonald’s purchases to support Ronald McDonald House tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those purchasing meals from McDonald’s tomorrow will be helping an organization committed to keeping families with sick children together.
Throughout the day, a portion of all McDonald’s purchases will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.
The organization helps keep families with sick children together, and keeps them near the care and resources they need.
“McDonald’s is blessed to be part of local communities,” said Brandon Clavel, director of marketing. “To show our gratitude, we will be hosting McDonald’s gives back events that go to benefit an support local charities that operate and benefit the local community.”
To participate in McDonald’s Give Back Day, visit any participating McDonald’s in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart and Borger,
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.