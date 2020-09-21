Hazy Changing of the Seasons

Today is the last official day of summer, as fall kicks off tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., but don’t expect a change in the forecast! We’ll see the same conditions continue throughout the day today, with a daytime high of 80 degrees, and winds out of the south. Now it will be sunny, however haze will be a concern, as we’ll see more today than what we have seen in the past, with smoke possible at the ground level, which will help keep our daytime highs down, but could cause air quality concerns. There is no shakeup in the forecast for the next 7 days.