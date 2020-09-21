Fire blazed through strip mall, businesses inspect damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A fire that started around 2:00 on Sunday morning had spread through several of the businesses at the strip mall on Georgia street in Amarillo.
Among several businesses affected, at least three were barbershops or salons. One of those was Sloss Barbershop.
The owner of Sloss Barbershop, Nathan Sloss, says COVID-19 shut them down for almost two months and right when they were picking back up, this fire happened.
“I just completely went into shock and went blank. Then it was a matter of trying to figure out where do we go from here," said Sloss.
Sloss has changed career paths a couple times and finally found something he liked. He started working as a barber over a decade ago and about six years ago opened up his very own shop, which is why going back in after the fire was tough.
“The first time I walked through the door it was tears. This has always been my dream and it was gone, so it is what it is.” said Sloss
Some of the employees who work with Nathan have followed Sloss from previous shops.
“I have worked with Nathan for almost 15 years, so knowing we came in Friday and Saturday and all worked together and then left and it’s not here anymore is really hard to face," said Susan Whitfield, a stylist at Sloss Barbershop
That sentiment seems to be consistent across the board.
“Seeing something you have worked for, for six years just literally disappear almost. It is still here but it’s not the same and that is hard to deal with," said Gabe Morgan, co-owner of Phone Medic of Amarillo
The owner of the Art Plug was also affected and says it was devastating to see everything they had worked for after coming back from COVID-19 to this, but says she is optimistic.
Optimism is also a consistent sentiment. All owners and employees said they are hopeful about the future.
“If you fall down, you get up again and you just keep going, there is nothing worth stopping for,” says Sloss
Sloss and Morgan both said they are beyond grateful for the firefighters who worked through the night to put the fire out.
The public information officer for Amarillo fire says there were about 50 firefighters on scene at one point and adds that fires like these only happen once or twice a year. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
