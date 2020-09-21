Downtown library begins construction on new makerspace for crafters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The downtown branch of the Amarillo Public Library began construction on a new makerspace.
The makerspace will provide public library members with the tools to make clothes, craft jewelry, complete textile work and much more.
Library staff will hold craft-making classes and instruction on how to operate each piece of machinery.
Staff are hopeful this will bring more people into the library.
“We’re so excited about the makerspace. It’s going to be a great place for people to come, try out new skills, learn how to use new tools," said Cindi Wyania, assistant director of library services. “Libraries still kind of have a 1950′s vibe of ‘oh they store books there.’ We do so much more than store books here. We have lots of opportunities for everyone in the community.”
Library directors also believe once community members learn how to operate these tools, they can then take it a step further.
Many of the available tools are designed to help make crafts people can sell online or use to stock their Etsy shop.
“Library makerspaces are used by people who operate Etsy businesses, who make things and sell them,” said Stacy Compton Yates, Amarillo Public Library public relations coordinator. “We hope to see people who take advantage of the makerspace selling their crafts at the community market in downtown Amarillo. So, the makerspace is going to be good for the community, it’s going to be good for the economy, it’s a great resource for the people of Amarillo.”
In order to keep all guests safe, many of the tools have age restrictions or require approval before using them.
Construction on the makerspace is expected to be complete by January and open for public use in February.
