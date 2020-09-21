Clovis receives $750,000 for rural infrastructure development

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis will be receiving an investment from the Lujan Grisham administration who invest in essential infrastructure projects in rural communities all across New mexico.
The New Mexico Community Development Council, composed of Lujan Grisham administration officials and appointees, will invest the community Development Block Grants in municipal and county governments.
Clovis will receive $750,000 for construction and improvements at the Hillcrest Senior Center.
The Council set aside $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grants for local economic development projects in rural New mexico communities; the state Department of Finance and Administration will review previously submitted applications for local governments.
“Governor Lujan Grisham understands that investments in safe, reliable infrastructure are important steps towards a more vibrant economy,” said Victor Reyes, the governor’s legislative director and chairman of the council. “These investments touch every corner of our state. They represent opportunities to create jobs and improve quality of life for hardworking New Mexicans.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.