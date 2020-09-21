City of Hereford reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

By Tamlyn Cochran | September 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 3:40 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 73 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported nine new cases today, bringing the total number to 1,045 cases in Deaf Smith County.

There have been a total of 952 recoveries and 20 deaths.

That leaves 73 active cases.

There are 11,741 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 245

Deaf Smith County: 1,045

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 293

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 132

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,558

Randall County: 2,649

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 45

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,957 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 218

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 114

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,043

Randall County: 2,151

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 42

There have also been 188 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 61

Randall County: 38

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,412

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,111 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 740

Quay County: 73

Roosevelt County: 267

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

