Catch’s comeback

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catch Brown, a senior starting cornerback at Canyon High School, will never forget his last season taking the field as an Eagle.
Early this year, Brown began experiencing back pain during spring football practice but he soon learned that his back pain was a sign of something much more dangerous. In March, he was battling for his life at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock after his organs began to shut down. He was put into a medically induced coma in order to help him recover from a staph infection.
Blake Bryant, the head football coach at Canyon High School was one of the first people to realize the severity of his illness.
“I can’t tell you how fast it escalated until we drive down to Lubbock and he’s in the ICU there and not functioning,” said Bryant.
Heading into the summer Brown began playing baseball again, but his greatest challenge after recovering was returning to the gridiron.
“Just getting back all of what I lost and learning everything again, it’s just been very new,” said Brown.
Last season he was unanimously named an All-District Cornerback, but this year he had to relearn how to play the game he’s known since fourth grade.
“I had to get my feet back under me,” said Brown. “I mean that’s the first thing I learned when I got out of the hospital was to walk and run.”
While Brown was focused on footwork and drills, Bryant believed he needed more help regaining his confidence.
“Early in our two-a-days he was having some mental difficulties,” said Bryant. “We stood on that field one day for 20 minutes and talked about what fear was,” said Bryant.
Now that Brown has conquered his fears he’s focused on dedicating his season to the coaches that stood by him during his recovery.
“I mean when I was in the hospital they were up there and when I got out they were the first people to text me out of everybody,” said Brown. “They really showed they love me and I wanna show them back that I love them too."
Just seven months after being in the ICU, Catch Brown made his comeback.
